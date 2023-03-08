Ghana Mineworkers' Union unhappy about delayed reinstatement of members sacked by Sunon Asogli

General Secretary of the Ghana Mineworkers' Union, Abdul-Moomin Gbana

The Ghana Mineworkers' Union on Wednesday, March 8, honoured an invitation from the National Labour Commission (NLC) in hopes of settling the impasse with Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Limited.

The Union earlier filed a complaint to the NLC over the unfair termination of contracts of three members who work for Sunon Asogli.

The affected workers whose contracts have been terminated by Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Limited include the Branch Union Secretary, Assistant Secretary, and Chairperson.

Their only offense according to the Ghana Mineworkers’ Union was taking the decision to exercise their inalienable right to freedom guaranteed under the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana as well as the Labour Act 2003 (Act 651).

Briefing the media on what transpired at the National Labour Commission on Wednesday, General Secretary of the Union, Abdul-Moomin Gbana said the matter could not be resolved as expected.

“We came to the commission today at the instance of the commission because we were supposed to have met on March 1 but the company didn’t show up and rather requested the adjournment to March 8.

“The expectation today was for the commission to provide or give specific orders to the effect that our members are reinstated and in terms of the failure to negotiate the party should negotiate as well as the subscription and deduction of same. The company however came and argued that they were not served with a complaint on the termination of the union leaders and for that matter, they needed time to look at the complaint and respond accordingly,” Abdul-Moomin Gbana said.

After listening to the argument by Sunon Asogli, the National Labour Commission has adjourned the matter to Wednesday, March 15.

Although the Ghana Mineworkers’ Union is unhappy that the resolution of the matter has taken long, General Secretary Abdul-Moomin Gbana says his outfit will remain patient in hopes of settling the issue next week.

“The next line of action we are going to touch base with our members and let them know this is what transpired.

“They should keep cool heads whiles we work together to reappear on March 15. We are not ruling anything out. We will work with them with the hope that on March 15 we will able to resolve the matter once and for all,” the Ghana Mineworkers’ Union General Secretary told the media.