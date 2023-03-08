IWD: Bawumia advises women to take breast and cervical cancer screening seriously

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has wished all Ghanaian women a Happy International Women’s Day.

In a statement on Facebook, the Vice President admonished women to take breast cancer and cervical cancer screening seriously.

He strongly believes that early detection will give victims a fighting chance to beat the disease when diagnosed.

“As part of activities marking this year's International Women's Day, I urge all, especially women, to take screenings for breast and cervical cancer very seriously to help early detection and treatment.

“Early detection is crucial in the fight against cancer, and I commend Breast Care International, who organised a free screening today, for leading the cause for early detection all these years,” H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said.

The Vice President was a Special Guest of Honour at the free screening organised by Breast Care International.

In his celebration of women, he said it is a fact that women have played and continue to play very important roles in the country's national development efforts.

“….on such an important Day, I celebrate the women of Ghana for being such able leaders and partners.

“Happy International Women's Day to all the incredible women of Ghana,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia shared in his post on Facebook.