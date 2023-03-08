Murdered soldier: Exercise restraint; allow due process to follow to investigate, apprehend, prosecute perpetrators – Mahama to military

Former President, John Dramani Mahama says he is sad after learning of the murder of a young soldier, Sheriff Imoro at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.

In a statement on the matter, the flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to refrain from any move that will see the military meting out extra-judicial justice to Ashaiman residents.

“I am deeply saddened by the death of one of our soldiers, at such a young age, in Ashaiman. Lordina and I extend our deepest condolences to his bereaved and grieving family, and the officers and men of the Ghana Armed Forces.

“As your former Commander in Chief, I do appreciate how such unexpected deaths affect the Force. However, I encourage you to exercise restraint and allow due process to investigate, apprehend, prosecute, and punish the perpetrator(s) of the dastardly act,” John Dramani Mahama said in his statement.

The former President added, “there are obviously many people who live and work in Ashaiman who are innocent of this heinous crime. The military must, therefore, refrain from meting out extra-judicial justice to them.”

John Dramani Mahama further shared that he sympathises with the victims of the torture in Ashaiman as a result of the unfolding death of a serving soldier.

In his statement on Facebook, he concluded, “I pray we find peace and harmony in our dear country, as the government and state institutions immediately step in to address this potentially inflammatory development between Ashaiman and the Ghana Armed Forces; including providing commensurate compensation for all persons affected.”