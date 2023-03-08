NDC Women's Wing in Bono Region celebrates women on International Women's Day

08.03.2023 LISTEN

The Regional Women's Wing of the National Democratic Congress in the Bono Region has congratulated its women and the entire women in the Bono Region as today marks International Women's Day.

March 8 every year, is celebrated globally to acknowledge the awesome contributions of women in all economic sectors in the world.

Acknowledging the diverse contributions of the women's wing in the political space and in society, the Bono Regional Women's Organizer, Hajia Fati Abubakar, urged women, especially those in the Bono Region, to continue to pursue their professions, their careers and their God-given talents to greater heights irrespective of the challenges they may face along their way.

The Bono Regional Women's Organizer promised to champion the course for a better welfare for women in the region. She disclosed that her outfit has embarked an exercise to offer free training to women who are interested in soap making and other vocational skills in order to earn a decent living.

Hajia Fati Abubakar, who is a professional midwife, particularly urged the young women in the region to take their education with all seriousness to nurture the dreams they have in future.

Hajia Fati Abubakar appealed to the government to ensure that the cost of sanitary pads is reduced to ensure that ordinary school girls and young women can continue to afford for a safer and hygienic menstrual cycle. She continued that the high cost of sanitary pads affect the education of most school girls who have to stay at home throughout their menstrual days for fear of being stained for using other forms of materials as pad.