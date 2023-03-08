Helping Cape Coast Hospitals is part of my passion and responsibility - Mr. Enninful Allen

Mr. Allen Ekow Enninful also known Culture, a Ghanaian based in Denmark has said most of the people in Cape Coast have not done enough to help the metropolis.

He said this while donating some medical equipment and other assorted items to the Cape Metropolitan Hospital as part of his contribution towards improving the healthcare delivery at some hospitals within the metropolis.

During the presentation ceremony at the hospital, Wednesday, 8th March, 2023, Mr. Enninful shared that "Having done similar donations to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital and University Hospital, it's now the turn of the Cape Coast Metropolitan Hospital to have their fair share. I do this to thank God for his mercies and to also give back to society."

According to him, most elders within Cape Coast don't normally help the city. "I'm not from hear but once I come around, I'm compelled to contribute my quota to help Cape Coast", Mr. Enninful revealed the reason for his philanthropic exploits.

According to him, he would continue to support various hospitals within the metropolis.

The items donated were 7 pairs of elbow crutches, 1 pair of cane, 34 bottles of infusion, 1 adjustable bed and 40 pieces of care fusion.

He took the opportunity to visit the Children's Ward of the hospital and promised to donate a television set to ward the next day.

Dr. Derek Agyeampong Bonsu, the Medical Superintendent of the Cape Coast Metropolitan Hospital in a statement, showed appreciation for the kind gesture.

"The donation was timely and we wish to assure you that all items would be used for it's intended purpose", Dr. Bonsu ended.