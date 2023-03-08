International Women's Day: I salute our amazing women – Bawumia

Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has sent a congratulatory message to Ghanaian women on the observation of International Women’s Day.

In a post shared on his social media handles, the Veep said he saluted the amazing women, with whose support and bravery the world is now a better place.

"I salute our amazing women on the occasion of International Women's Day," the post reads.

This year's event is under the theme, "DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality."

It aims to draw attention to gender disparities in STEM education and careers, as well as the online harassment that many women face.

International Women's Day (IWD) is a global holiday observed annually on March 8 to draw attention to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women.