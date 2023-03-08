Our economic challenges are temporary, let’s fight them in unity — Pius Hadzide

08.03.2023 LISTEN

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Mr Pius Enam Hadzide has suggested a better way to eradicate Ghana’s economic challenges.

He says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will need the continuous support of the citizens to set the country’s economy back on track to prosperity.

Speaking to the media at Adaklu/Ho in the Volta Region of Ghana during the country’s 66th birthday observation on March 6, Mr. Enam Hadzide said the recent crises are temporary.

He noted that the only way the country will be safe is through unity and collective efforts rather than petty, divisive partisan politics.

“The economic challenges we are facing are temporary, and we need unity of purpose, not petty divisive partisanship, and politics," Mr. Hadzide stated.