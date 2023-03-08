Don't travel, if you have, then come back lets champion ‘Operation Save Our Democracy’ against Jean Mensa-led obnoxious C.I — NDC MPs told

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has launched what it is calling ‘Operation Save Our Democracy’.

This was a decision taken at the end of a meeting held on Tuesday, March 7 by the Functional Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress in solidarity with the Minority Caucus’ fight against the obnoxious Constitutional Instrument the Electoral Commission is seeking to lay before Parliament

Under the operation, all sitting Members of Parliament have been directed to suspend their campaign for the upcoming Parliamentary primaries.

All MPs are directed to ensure they are always present in Parliament and to avoid travelling until further notice.

“All campaign activities in all constituencies with sitting NDC MPs are hereby suspended.

“All sitting NDC MPs shall be required to attend all Parliamentary sittings.

“No NDC MP shall undertake any travel that will affect his or her attendance in Parliament.

“Any MP who has travelled is hereby recalled immediately.

“All regional and constituency executives and aspirants are directed to ensure strict compliance with the directives herein,” parts of the NDC press release signed by its General Secretary Fifi Kwetey said.

All parliamentary aspirants are directed in their own interest, to strictly adhere to these directives as a breach of same shall attract severe sanctions.

Meanwhile, the NDC says the dates for the filing of nominations, vetting of parliamentary aspirants, and parliamentary primaries shall remain unchanged.