My gov’t will deepen efforts to make tourism a strong primary source of economic growth – Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed his delight at the gains Ghana is making in the tourism sector.

Delivering a State of the Nation Address on Wednesday, March 8, the President stressed that the decision to prioritise tourism, as a key policy for economic diversification, job creation, and growth, is clearly paying off.

To this end, he has disclosed that his government will continue to make more investments in the sector to make it a strong primary source of growth for the Ghanaian economy.

“Over the next couple of years, my government will deepen even further our efforts to make tourism a strong primary source of growth for the economy,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said.

In the last few years, Ghana’s tourism industry has seen a massive boost with a lot of people abroad making the country their preferred destination during holidays, especially Christmas.

It came as no surprise when the World Economic Forum Report 2021 Travel Index ranks Ghana as the number one tourism destination in West Africa.

According to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the potential contribution of tourism and the arts to GDP is, therefore, one that the country must nurture and emphasise.

After the ravages of the Covid pandemic, both domestic and international tourism is rebounding significantly from the severely disruptive impact of COVID on the travel and tour industry.

Last year, international arrivals nearly trebled, from a low of three hundred and fifty-five thousand, one hundred and eight (355,108) in 2020, to over nine hundred and fifteen thousand (915,000).

Domestic visits to tourist sites are also up by over 55.7% during the period.

It is obvious that all these have been made possible by deliberate marketing initiatives and upgrades of tourist infrastructure by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture and its Agency, the Ghana Tourism Authority.

In 2019, President Akufo-Addo launched the “Beyond The Return” initiative as a sequel to the Year of Return, which has re-ignited excitement about Ghana as the hub and a Mecca for the Global pan-African, a home every person of African descent must visit at least once in their lifetime

Later this year in May, President Akufo-Addo will be chairing a Tourism Stakeholder Retreat on "Rethinking Tourism for National Development & Job Creation".

Ahead of the retreat, the President has tasked the Ministry and its Agency, the Ghana Tourism Authority, to work on the modalities to bring together all the stakeholders within the industry.