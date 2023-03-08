SONA 2023: Let’s believe in our capacity to overcome current challenges – Akufo-Addo charge Ghanaians

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, March 8, delivered a State of the Nation Address in Parliament.

During his address, he admonished the citizenry to believe in the country’s capability to overcome the current economic challenges confronting the nation.

He assured that his government is determined to work to bring Ghana out of this difficult phase.

“Throughout history, there are many instances of nations going through periods where dark clouds create shadows that momentarily shield the yearned-for vision from sight. Such moments should not be ones in which despair takes over. Such moments call for strength of character, sense of purpose, and an abiding commitment to the general good.

“Fellow Ghanaians, let us believe in ourselves, and in our capacity to overcome the problems that are before us. This is a phase, and, with every fibre of my being, I am certain that this too shall pass,” H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said.

The President further stressed, “We have done it before, and we will do it again. May God bless us all, and our homeland Ghana, and make her great and strong.”

In his address today, the President rubbished allegations that his government misused funds meant to combat the Coronavirus pandemic.

President Akufo-Addo has disclosed that his government has decided to focus on tourism.

According to him, the decision to prioritise tourism, as a key policy for economic diversification, job creation, and growth, is clearly paying off.

He stressed that the potential contribution of tourism and the arts to GDP is, one that Ghana must nurture.