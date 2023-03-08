Thanks for making DDE programme a success – Akufo-Addo to Labour unions, pension fund managers, Banks

President Nana Akufo-Addo has commended labour unions in the country for their co-operation and contribution towards government’s Domestic Debt Exchange (DDE) programme.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank organised labour, pensioners, pension fund managers, the Ghana Association of Banks (GAB), Ghana Securities Industry Association (GSIA), Ghana Insurers Association (GIA), the Individual Bond Holders and Retirees Forum, and all others who have contributed to make the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme a success,” President Akufo-Addo said during the presentation of the State of the Nation Address (SoNA), Wednesday, 8 March 2023.

The President also reiterated his government’s commitment to honouring coupon payments on both new and old bonds.

“I know it has been said over and over again in the past few weeks, but the voluntary nature of the DDE Programme bears repeating, as is the fact that the Government is committed to honouring all coupon payments and maturities in respect of both old bonds and the new bonds in line with Government fiscal commitments,” he assured.

He further gave updates on the progress of the country’s external debt negotiations, thus, far.

“Mr. Speaker, we are also making progress on the external debt negotiations since the Government announced an external debt service suspension on 19th December 2022 for certain categories of external debt, to ensure an orderly restructuring.

“This suspension is an interim emergency measure toward a comprehensive external debt operation which will contribute to the restoration of our debt sustainability in line with our request for a debt treatment under the G20 Common Framework,” he said.

The President also commended the government of China and members of the Paris Club for their co-operation in aiding the country’s debt negotiations.

“I want to express our appreciation to the members of the Paris Club and to the Peoples’ Republic of China for the co-operation they have so far exhibited to us in attempting to reach an agreement, and in their attempt to establish an Official Credit Committee.

“We look forward to their fast-tracking the needed financing assurances for IMF approval. We are confident that, with their co-operation, we will reach our March deadline for going to the Fund,” President Akufo-Addo stated.

"Mr. Speaker, we remain resolute in our vision to restore macroeconomic stability and promote inclusive growth," President Akufo-Addo emphasised.

