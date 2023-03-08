Parliament will probe military raid at Ashaiman – James Agalga

The Ranking Member on the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament, James Agalga has said Parliament will probe alleged brutalities visited on residents of Ashaiman by some personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces in retaliation over the murder of their colleague military personnel.

James Agalga intimated that it was wrong for the military to invade the community and subsequently beat young men in the area in an attempt to hunt for the suspects.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, the Builsa North legislator said the actions of the military during the Tuesday dawn raid are condemnable and that investigations must be conducted to punish those liable for the act.

He disclosed that the MP for Ashaiman, Ernest Henry Norgbey has indicated that he had reported the matter to the Speaker of the House for onward action and that they will wait on the decision of the Speaker but will go ahead to investigate the issue regardless of whichever response the Speaker of the House may give.

“Let’s wait and see what direction the Speaker will give and if the Speaker so desires that the Committee for Defense and Interior look into the matter, we shall, and we will look into the matter. Even if the Speaker doesn’t direct, we have the power to look into the matter and will.”

“The Ashaiman MP spoke and made it clear that the police have begun investigations into the matter, so one would have thought the Army would have collaborated with the police to sniff out the suspects and bring them to our law courts and prosecute them if enough evidence is established against them,” he further bemoaned.

Mr. Agalga added that professionalism in Ghana’s security services has diminished over time and that it was time something is done to correct the periodic military brutalities.

“Professionalism was thrown to the dogs and something needs to be done urgently to ensure that we don’t have a repetition.”

