'We're sorry some Ashaiman residents were beaten, but we won't apologise for the military operation' — Deputy Defence Minister

The Defence Minister, Mr. Kofi Amankwa-Manu has acknowledged and expressed sympathy with those affected by military brutalities in Ashaiman.

However, the Minister maintained that the Tuesday, March 7, military invasion in the community was justifiable.

Mr. Amankwah-Manu insisted on Accra-based JoyNews’ PM Express that government will never apologize for the operation.

“It is only proper that we admit when there are excesses and in operations of this nature, you may get one or two people who may get carried away.

“So if decent, innocent residents were caught up in this, in my capacity as the Deputy Defence Minister will want to apologise for that,” he said.

“That of course we will apologise, but, my brother, we’re not going to apologise for the operations,” he added.

This comes after the residents of Ashaiman, a suburb in Ghana’s capital, Accra, locked themselves up in their rooms following the invasion of military personnel in the town.

The incident happened after some unknown persons in the town stabbed a military man to death in the community over the weekend.

In an attempt to avenge their colleague’s assassination, some uniformed military men stormed the area in the early hours of Tuesday, March 7 and subjected many to torture.

Videos shared on social media captured moments of deep panic and fear as people were seen on the streets receiving lashes on their backs.