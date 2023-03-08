Two men electrocuted to death after Tuesday’s downpour in Accra

08.03.2023 LISTEN

Two men have lost their lives after being electrocuted following Tuesday morning's heavy rains at Mallam bolar road and McCarthy Hills in the Greater Accra Region.

According to an eyewitness account, the man who died at Mallam was seen touching his gate which electrocuted him as he stepped out of his house after the downpour.

Speaking to Citi News, the Assembly member for McCarthy hills, Clement Adjei indicated that structures built on the drainage prevent the free flow of water.

“Somewhere in October, it rained, and the community people detected that there was a blockage at the main drain to the downstream. We didn’t waste time, we reported the issue to the Municipal Urban Roads engineer. Sometimes we don’t have to wait for something of this nature to happen,” Assembly member for McCarthy hills said.

The three-hour hour downpour in Accra on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, left parts of Ghana's capital flooded.

The rains which started around 3:40am was preceded by startling lightning and thunder ravaging through the air.

Commuters living around Kasoa old barrier, Weija, Dansoman, Lapaz, Kaneshie had a tough time manoeuvring through the water.

-Citi Newsroom