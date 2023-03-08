A beggar with arrogant pride – Sam George reacts to Akufo-Addo’s jab at German Ambassador

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has slammed President Akufo-Addo for attacking the diplomatic community.

He described the President’s jab at H.E. Daniel Krull, the German Ambassador to Ghana, as arrogance.

Speaking to Kwaku Asante, Accra-based JoyNews’ Parliamentary correspondent, after the delivery of the State of the Nation Address, he noted that the President has proven to be a beggar with arrogant pride.

"You are the same person who carried his two left legs to the German Ambassador to help you beg China, and now he is telling you that you are proving your arrogance.

"You are a beggar with arrogant pride," said Sam George.

H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, delivering the State of the Nation’s Address at the Parliament House in Accra, on Wednesday, March 8, reacted to a recent statement made by the German Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Daniel Krull.

Mr. Krull advised the Akufo-Addo-led administration to reduce, among other things, its expenditure and the huge size of government if indeed it needs Germany's intervention in convincing China and the international community to agree to a debt relief package.

While addressing the press recently, he noted that it is strange for Ghana to be crying out to the international community for help but continue to operate a size of government bigger than that of Germany.

“I can only compare with other countries like my own, and I can just come to the conclusion that the number is much higher than in my country. So that might bring me to the conclusion that maybe there’s room for improvement."

“Well, of course, it depends very much on what kind of expenditures you’re looking at... I’m convinced this is true, for if I look at the budget of the German Foreign Ministry of the German government, I’m convinced there are important tasks that can be cut without hurting economic development.

“And I’m convinced without going into details this also is true for Ghana. There are certain expenditures that can be lowered substantially and make an important impact, and it has to be part of the package," he said.

He reiterated, "I mean, I cannot go out to the international community and say I need help, but I’m not willing to cut my own budget expenditures. I have to be careful not to cut the social expenditures that are destroying lives and families. I have to be very careful not to take measures that might negatively impact economic growth.

“But I’m convinced there are many expenditures that could be looked at very carefully and can be lowered substantially."

His assertion comes at a time when Ghana was imploring Germany to convince China to commit to a creditors' meeting to agree on a debt relief package for the country.

However, delivering the State of the Nation’s Address on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, March 8, the President said freedom of speech has given the opportunity to outsiders to dictate the country, things they cannot dictate for themselves.

“Freedom of speech has reached such heights that members of the diplomatic core can now pronounce on matters [in Ghana] that will be difficult [for them] to do in their own countries," the President said.