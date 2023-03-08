Immense action required by CSOs, major actors to attain gender equality, access to digital skills

08.03.2023 LISTEN

There is a need for improved collaborations across sectors to bridge the gender gap and ensure equality and access to digital skills in Nigeria and throughout the continent of Africa.

As the world celebrates the 2023 International Women’s Day, Development Communications Network (DevComs) calls on Civil Society Organizations, women movements, and other stakeholders to come together for the achievement of the key approaches proposed in several reports upon which the 2023 celebration is based. To achieve the 2023 theme, ‘DigitAll: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality,’ requires intentional actions from all stakeholders.

Women in Africa and especially Nigeria have suffered all forms of discrimination and denial such as lack of access to healthcare services, business and entrepreneurship opportunities and use of digital technology. While women represent more than half of the global population, they are still under-represented in the digital sector, especially in developing countries like Nigeria.

With the current situation in Nigeria, it has become pertinent to acquire knowledge and digital technology skills due to the numerous benefits for individuals, businesses and organizations which transcends the promotion of equal opportunities for both genders, access to digital skills is also of economic significance.

Considering some of the significant benefits of digital skills; it gives women access to better and improved financial services and enables them to make informed financial decisions, it is useful to female business owners to enable them stay ahead of the competition and exploit opportunities such as in e-commerce. Likewise, women in agriculture can access more advanced agricultural techniques.

Just as this year’s theme focuses on how technology and education in the digital age can help the empowerment of women and girls across the world, it can enhance gender equality, open up opportunities to access education virtually while also accessing better healthcare systems and healthy life.

DevComs therefore calls on CSOs, NGOs and experts from the fields of technology and innovation, as well as gender equality activists to channel more efforts towards improving access to digital tools and bridging the digital skills gap among women and girls. “This we believe, will contribute to ensuring that all people, especially women and girls have equal access to digital technology and the opportunities it provides”, says Omobonike Adebayo, DevComs Head of Programmes.

In a related development, Mama Bobi III, Executive member of Progressive Queen Mothers Association, Ghana has called for deliberate women's participation in digital technology which offers immense prospects in addressing development challenges.

"My concern is that growing inequalities are becoming gradually obvious in the context of most sub-Saharan African women's access to technologies and digital skills. Most women in this part of the world are being left behind because of this digital gender divide."

Mama Bobii, queen mother from the Bake clan of Ho Bankoe made the call in an engagement with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) as the world marks 'International Women's Day (IWD)' today, Wednesday, March 8 which is on theme "DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality."

"As a woman, I stand in the gap for all who may not be able to address and have the platform to talk to the critical issues of digital divide and technology's double-edged-ness. The IWD campaign theme resonates with a gender-responsive approach to innovation, technology, and digital education."

This she said, if embraced, would ensure a future where women and girls would be aware of their rights and civic engagement, as well as achieving the 2030 agenda of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Mama Bobi further called on all to create a space to talk about what she stated 'why equal opportunities are often not enough in our technology expansions' after realising that the prospects of the digital transformation may also present a risk of spreading existing patterns of gender inequality.

"With equity, we should be able to come to terms with the fact that the need for gender inclusiveness in transformative technology and digital education is crucial for a sustainable future when an equitable space is provided," she said.

According to her, the United Nations' call to observe this year's IWD with the given theme would bring together technologists, innovators, entrepreneurs, and gender equality activists to provide an opening to focus on stakeholders' role in enhancing access to digital tools.

Mama Bobi, who is also a circuit court judge, however, said the theme called for confronting the issue of gender in a logical and commonsensical way as well as avoiding the uniform ways of addressing women's concerns and interests.

She also appealed to women as well as men, who know the relevance of women in national development to have a mental and paradigm shift in addressing women in general terms.

"Consequently, the 2023 IWD theme encourages us to also rethink leadership and practical problems facing women today. As we celebrate the women and girls who are advocating the progress of technology and digital education, we should start tackling the issue of equity in access to technology as well.

“I believe the role of a leader is to impact the lives of others positively, and in my case, I am highly concerned about education and communal activities, particularly for women and girls, to enhance their quality of life,” she added.

IWD also marks the accomplishments achieved by some of the most inspirational women in society.