Sempe Akwashongtse donates food items to D Rose Foundation to mark birthday

As part of activities marking his birthday, the Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse, Nii Adotey Odaawulu I on Sunday March 5, 2023 donated provisions, foodstuffs, used clothes and toiletries to D Rose Foundation in Accra.

Nii Adotey Odaawulu I, a philanthropist and a businessman stated that children at the orphanage need to be remembered hence his decision to celebrate his birthday at the facility.

According to him, he always shared the feelings of the children who do not have parents or homes and called on fellow philanthropists and traditional rulers to periodically visit orphanage homes and support the needy.

The event, which was attended by friends, well wishers and the members D Rose Foundation was followed by cake cutting, eating and dancing with the children as one could see joy and happiness on their faces.

According to him, the donation was a service to God and humanity.

However he decided to use the media to call the attention of others and motivate them to also extend their support to orphans and the needy in society.

Receiving the items, the founder of D Rose Foundation Rosedarling Sowah expressed her profound appreciation to the Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse for his support and care for the children. She commended him for his decision to donate and put joy and happiness on their faces.

She prayed for God's blessings, guidance and long life for the philanthropist and wished him well in all his endeavors.

The Founder and Executive Director of D Rose Foundation, Rosedarling Sowah presented a citation of honour to the Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse for his role in touching the lives of many Children in Ghana.

"We appreciate your kind gesture, the free water supply and the media coverage," she stated. She described the donation as precious gifts which will linger in the heart of the children.