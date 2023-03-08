SONA 2023: Minority shouts in awe as Akufo-Addo rubbishes claims of reckless borrowing, overspending

The Minority Caucus in Ghana’s Parliament were surprised following President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's rejection of reckless borrowing and overspending in his government.

The NDC side however shouted in disagreement with the president’s assertion.

Delivering the State of the Nation’s address in the Parliament House in Accra on Wednesday, March 8, Mr. Akufo-Addo said his government has never engaged in reckless borrowing.

He noted that every amount received through loans were channelled into developmental projects such as roads, education and others.

"We have not been reckless in borrowing and in spending. It is worth noting that the debts we are servicing were not only contracted during the period of this administration," noted the president.

He continued, "We have spent money on building roads, and bridges and schools; training our young people; and equipping them to face a competitive world."

"Considering the amount of work that still needs to be done on the state of our roads, the bridges that have to be built, considering the number of classrooms that need to be built, the furniture and equipment needed at all stages of education, considering the number of children who should be in school and are not, considering the number of towns and villages that still do not have access to potable water," he stressed.

For that matter, the President noted that it will be very unfair for anyone to accuse his government of borrowing and spending recklessly.

The president stated that there is even more to do for the nation aside from what the loans have been able to provide.

"I dare say no one can suggest we have overborrowed or spent recklessly," he stated.

The President emphasised, "This includes massive developments in agriculture, education, health, irrigation, roads, rails, ports, airports, sea defence, digitization, social protection programmes, industrialisation and tourism. We can be justifiably proud of the many things we have managed to do in the past six (6) years.

"As I go around the country, I hear the pleas for roads, schools, hospitals, and, as the rainy season comes, I wish, as every other Ghanaian does, that we would have built more drains than we have. And I wish we had the resources to do more. Roads constitute the largest number of questions asked in this House by Members of Parliament; a large amount of the monies we borrow are for road construction. Shall we dare stop constructing roads?"