SONA 2023: My government has built more roads than any other under the 4th Republic; I attach evidence – Akufo-Addo

President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has once again touted his government’s achievements in the roads sector.

The president says his government has constructed roads more than any government under the 4th Republic.

Delivering the State of the Nation’s address at the Parliament House, Accra, on Wednesday, March 8, the First Gentleman of the land added that his record in railway construction is unmatched.

"Mr Speaker, I will like to state categorically that this government has built more roads than any other in the Fourth Republic... We have constructed many railway networks and established a Zongo development fund," said the president.

Aside from the road network development, Mr. Akufo-Addo again cited the introduction of the Ghana cards as a mark of achievement, despite the heightened criticisms it received earlier.

"Beyond the construction of roads, this NPP administration has implemented successfully the Ghana Card," he said.