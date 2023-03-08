Stop issuing Ghana passports to non-citizens through door-to-door services — NPP's Eric Okyei Baffour to Ghana Embassy In Italy

Government communications team member, Eric Okyei Baffour has asked Ghana’s mission in Italy to stop issuing Ghana passports to non citizens, especially Nigerians whom he says are giving Ghana a bad name abroad.

It comes on the back of widespread social media reports that some foreign nationals living in Italy and other Gulf States have Ghanaian passports.

In an Interview with Accra-based Atinka TV, he revealed that some of the civil servants at Ghana’s embassy in Italy allegedly take bribes to issue passports to Nigerians.

He further disclosed that the Italian government at the moment are unable to authenticate birth, marriage certificates, and other legal documents from Ghana as a result of foreign nationals using Ghana passport.

According to him, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs must investigate the matter and prosecute the culprits involved.

“I just came from Italy two weeks ago and there are so many criminal activities going on at Ghana’s Embassy in Rome, Italy where officials working there take bribes to issue Ghanaian passports to people who are not Ghanaians most of them are Nigerians who get involved in criminalities using Ghana’s passport.

“I have petitioned the Ministry of Foreign Affairs last year, and I have been told there is a cartel around the civil servants at Ghana’s Embassy in Rome and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ghana. Recently they have doored a program in Italy which will do a door to door services in issuing Ghanaian passports to Ghanaian citizens in Italy, is all part of the criminal activities they planned in exhorting money from non-citizens and giving them Ghanaian passports in return,” he said.

He stressed that the door-to-door services for passports is creating chaos at the various registration centers. He claims monies collected from the door-to-door services registration don’t go through the electronic system but enters the pockets of some individuals working at Ghana’s Embassy in Italy.

He urges Ghana’s Embassy in Rome to desist from engaging in activities that undermine the integrity of the Ghanaian passport.