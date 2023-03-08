IGP presents five motorcycles and one pickup vehicle to Fodome District Police Command

Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has presented five motorcycles and one pickup vehicle on March 7, 2023 to the District Police Command in Fodome for attaining the status.

This followed a courtesy call he paid on March 5, 2023, to Togbega Gbedegbleme Akpatsa II and his elders at the Fodome Helu, together with other commissioners, and regional and divisional heads of the service.

The IGP believes there is a disconnect between the police and the community they are tasked with, and it is therefore his intention to bridge the gap.

"My men and I have so far covered about 88 percent of the communities nationwide," Dr. George Akuffo Dampare stated. "As we have walked the cities, we have walked the villages, we have walked the forests, and we have walked the deserts just to reconnect with the people.”

During the interactions, the IGP promised Togbega and his people an allocation of a pickup vehicle and five motorcycles to the police station, which has been elevated to a district status to promote effective policing.

“The police were supposed to use the motorbikes to assist with patrols in areas with high crime rates,” the IGP hinted.

In a brief ceremony with the chiefs and people that took place at the forecourt of the Roman Catholic church in Fodome Helu, the Ghana Police shared that the presentation is a demonstration of the service's commitment to providing the district station with the logistical support it needs in order to operate efficiently.

Accepting the donation, Togbega Gbedegbleme Akpatsa II, the Paramount Chief of the area, expressed gratitude to the government and the IGP and gave the officers his utmost assurance that the community will work tirelessly with the police to protect lives and properties.

Accompanying the IGP we’re Deputy Commissioners, the Regional Commander, and a number of Divisional Commanders.