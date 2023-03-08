Applaud Mahama for pledge to scrap ex-gratia – Prof. Gyampo to Ghanaians

08.03.2023 LISTEN

A Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo has said Ghanaians should be applauding former President John Dramani Mahama’s pledge to scrap ex-gratia when he becomes President of the country again.

The Political Science lecturer who described the calls on the former president, by a section of the public, to lead by example first by refunding the ex-gratia he received when he left the office of the presidency as “cheap,” says he is supportive of the abrogation of the ex-gratia for Article 71 office holders.

Former President Mahama said he will scrap the payment of ex-gratia to Article 71 office holders should he be re-elected President of Ghana in the 2024 elections.

Mr Mahama said this in the Volta Region, on Thursday, 2 March 2023, at the launch of his campaign.

Speaking at the Cedi Auditorium at the University of Health and Allied Sciences in Ho, Mr. Mahama said “The payment of ex-gratia to members of the executive will be scrapped. The necessary Constitutional steps to do this will start in earnest in 2025. We will also persuade members of the other arms of government to accept its removal.”

The public has since been reacting to Mr Mahama’s proposed abrogation of ex-gratia, with mixed feelings.

Some have commended Mr Mahama for the idea, while others are urging him to refund the ex-gratia he took as Vice-President and President under the NDC government.

Reacting to this in a write-up, the Political Science lecturer described the idea of ex-gratia paid every four years as “nauseating.”

He noted that: “After enjoying it in the past, I am sure President Mahama has heard the criticisms that have been levelled against recipients and he is now vowing to discontinue such an arrangement. I am of the view that we should rather be applauding such a bold resolve whose implementation would require serious constitutional hurdles to be scaled over.

“It appears the discourse on this is being led or shaped by a few greedy politicians who want to keep enjoying the dissipation of our meager resources on the unwarranted payment of pension to themselves every four years. Their argument in calling on President Mahama to refund his already used ex-gratia, to my mind, is quite cheap and disingenuous.”

Professor Gyampo, further stated that: “I do not honestly understand why in this country, we tend to allow a few not too smart people to lead very important debates with the support of the media. This hasn’t helped our democratic maturity and it is certainly a serious affront to our quest to extricate ourselves from the quagmires of poverty and under-development.”

The Political Science lecturer, quizzed why Ghanaians did “not ask for those who were murdered under the regime of Rawlings’ PNDC jurisdiction to be resurrected by Rawlings after Ghana’s Truth and Reconciliation Process? In Britain and other countries, there were laws that supported hanging and death penalties.

“When these laws were abrogated, why didn’t people ask for the resurrection of those who had been killed? When the current regime reversed the ECG-PDS deal, the revenues accrued under PDS were not refunded even when they legitimately have to refund those monies.”

Prof Gyampo said he “supports every move to ensure that we do not pay pensions to appointees and some public office holders every four years. As a teacher, I am entitled to pension only after I retire at age 60.

“Anyone who insists to be paid ex- gratia every four years, which is a form of pension, at this time when we have allowed our resources to be plundered, must not have a place in public service. I think John Mahama should rather be commended for resurrecting this thorny issue of national rape of the public purse by some politicians. He should be commended again for pledging to halt this greedy practice.”

According to Professor Gyampo, those asking Mr Mahama, who is now campaigning to become flag bearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), and subsequently President of the country if given the nod, to refund “what he’s already taken and consumed must lift the bar of their reasoning on this all important matter of national interest.”

“If a witch repents and boldly confesses never to go back to his or her old ways, you don’t go demanding that he resurrect the human beings he’s already killed. Else, we may be telling the person we are not interested in genuine repentance and change of mind from a negative practice,” he added.

He indicated that: “It takes a bold person to concede what he’s done was wrong and to promise amends. When this is done, we applaud the person rather than asking him or her to go back to re-right or repay what has already been destroyed or consumed.

“Enough of important national discourse being shaped by greedy propagandists who always wants a certain bad status-quo to remain immutable because of the parochial personal benefits they stand to gain to the neglect of what is in the interest of the nation.”

In his opinion, “scrapping the payment of ex-gratia, it is to be admitted, would require quite some laborious efforts at amending a provision of the constitution. But this certainly should not be difficult for a person whose regime supervised the review of the entire 1992 Constitution. For where there is a will, there is a way”.

Source: classfmonline.com