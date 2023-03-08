Stop greeting people’s husbands – Married woman warns single ladies

A Nigerian woman, identified as Nnenna has given advice to single ladies on how to behave around married men.

The lady argued that its completely wrong for a lady to be flirting with another woman’s husband.

In a simple plea, she noted that ladies should no longer greet men who are married.

"Stop greeting people’s husbands. Even me self I no like any woman close to my husband. Nah, serious warning go end am. They all know me," she wrote on social media.

This was his reply to a certain lady who complained about being warned by the wife of a certain man she is just cool with.

In a Facebook post, the lady in question explained that her relationship with the man, who is very friendly is known to the wife.

She wrote, "Please help me to post in the group and hide my identity. There’s this man from my street (the wife is here, but I don’t know if she’s an active member); the man is someone who is friendly, and I do greet him very well wherever I meet him, even when he’s with his wife.

"Just all of a sudden, the wife came to warn me to stay away from her husband. Now where I need advice is how to avoid the family entirely; should I stop greeting the man on the road? What if he asks why I don’t greet him again? It’s not that we had any issue. The man is very responsible; I don’t think he will even have the thought of asking me out."