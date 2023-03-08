Let’s allow the laws to work – Richard Ahiagbah on Ashaiman military brutality

Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Director of Communications

Recent events in Ashaiman have become a subject of discussion among citizens in the country and beyond.

This was after residents of the community locked themselves up in their rooms following the invasion of military personnel in the town.

Some unknown residents of the town stabbed a military man to death in the community over the weekend.

In an attempt to avenge their colleague’s assassination, some uniformed military men stormed the area in the early hours of Tuesday, March 7, and subjected many to torture.

Videos shared on social media captured moments of deep panic and fear as people seen on the streets receiving lashes on their backs.

Reacting to the brutalities, the national communications director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, said the military must allow the laws to work.

In a tweet on Tuesday, March 7, he noted that, in as much as the killing of the soldier is wrong, it doesn’t justify the brutalities meted out to citizens.

"We must condemn the conduct of some military personnel circulating on social media, where they are brutalizing residents of Ashaiman for the crude murder of a soldier. Two wrongs don't make a right. We are a country of laws; let's allow the laws to work," his tweet reads.