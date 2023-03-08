Coalition of NABCO Trainees threaten to picket against Akufo-Addo; accuses president of being insensitive

The Coalition of NABCO Trainees has disclosed that it plans on embarking on a demonstration against the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The Coalition insists that NABCO trainees are owed nine months’ salary arrears which the government appears not to be planning to pay anytime soon.

In a statement denying the participation of members in the 66th Independence Day Anniversary celebration, the NABCO trainees bemoaned that after 4 solid years on the scheme, members are still dependent on families and credit facilities.

Accusing President Akufo-Addo of being insensitive towards the plight of personnel owed nine months’ salary arrears, the Coalition of NABCO Trainees has threatened that a demonstration exercise is in the pipeline.

“The Coalition will in no time do a proper March to register our disgruntlement to insensitive President Akufo-Addo who want to ride on the reputation of vulnerable former NABCO beneficiaries to score political points. The beneficiaries of the nation builder's corps demand an unqualified apology from the government,” the Coalition said in its statement.

Meanwhile, the Coalition further stresses that none of its members were present in traditional cloth at the 66th Independence parade.

Below is a copy of the release from the Coalition: