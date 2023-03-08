Akufo-Addo delivers State of the Nation Address today

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be in Parliament today, Wednesday, March 8.

The President is visiting Parliament to deliver a State of the Nation Address (SONA) in accordance with the 1992 Constitution.

As already hinted by the President, he will provide more details on the package of policies his government is implementing to get the Ghanaian economy back on its feet and on a path of rapid growth as was witnessed before the Coronavirus pandemic hit the country.

“Government has deployed a number of fiscal interventions to help bring relief to Ghanaians, and, I am confident that, sooner rather than later, we will see significant results of relief and recovery.

“In two days, on Wednesday, 8th March, I will, in the Chamber of Parliament, deliver a Message on the State of the Nation, where I will delve into much greater detail the entirety of the package of policies Government is implementing to bring back the days of rapid growth,” President Akufo-Addo said on Monday during his address at the 66th Impendence Day Anniversary celebration.

At the event held at the Ho Youth Resource Centre in the Volta Region, the President stressed that he is committing the next 22 months of his mandate to tackle the issues confronting the economy.

“The next twenty-two (22) months of my mandate will be focused on restoring the economy we had before COVID and the Russian invasion of Ukraine to the period of rapid growth. It is a solemn pledge I am making to you, my fellow Ghanaians, and one which I am determined to fulfill,” the President emphasised.