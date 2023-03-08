Ashiaman swoop sanctioned by Military High Command – GAF

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has said its military operation in Ashaiman on Tuesday dawn, 7th March 2023, where some residents were brutalised and some 184 suspects rounded up was sanctioned by the Military High Command.

The Armed Forces, however, clarified that the operation was not to avenge the killing of a soldier, Trooper Imoro Sherrif, who was murdered in the area by a mob when he visited his parents over the weekend in but rather, to fish out the perpetrators of the crime.

The GAF in a statement noted that following its operations at Ashiman-Taifa and Tulaku, they arrested 184 suspects between the ages of 21 and 47 and have since handed them over to the Military Police and subsequently sent them to the Ghana Police Service for screening and for further action.

During the course of the swoop, personnel from the armed forces seized 29 slabs and 57 mini slabs of suspected Indian hemp and amnesia among other forms of narcotics.

The GAF stressed that the swoop was not targeted at innocent civilians but was an intelligence-led swoop conducted on suspected hideouts of criminals and crime-prone areas in the general area.

GAF said it, however, regrets that some innocent persons might have been caught up in the operation and consequently suffered some distress due to the location they found themselves at the time.

GAF is calling on the public to provide information and support the security agencies in weeding out criminals and miscreants from the community and to desist from shielding and conniving with such suspects in order to curb criminal activities in the country.

