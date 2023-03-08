I’m ready to offer free legal service to victims of Ashaiman military brutality – Oliver Barker

Oliver Barker Vormawor, a Ghanaian lawyer and human rights activist, has joined scores of Ghanaians to condemn the brutality meted out to some Ashaiman residents by military men.

He promised to offer free legal presentations for people who have been brutalised by the military over something they have no knowledge of.

While he acknowledged that the killing of the young soldier by some people in the community was unlawful, he says soldiers have no right to investigate crimes regardless of who is involved.

"I am willing to provide pro bono legal representation to anybody who was injured, brutalised, or even detained by the Military for their stupidity in Ashaiman.

"If you know any victim, direct them to my inbox," he said.

He explained that "We all, lawyers in particular, have a responsibility to ground the rule of law even in the face of institutionalized tyranny."

In a post on his social media handles, he added, "The Military have no law enforcement powers. They cannot investigate crime that occurs when committed by civilians. Even if it's against a Military personnel.

"The rampant way in which military officials roam our streets and decide to take the law into their own hands must be watched ooo."

The write-up continued, "I totally condemn the killing of the young military officer in Ashaiman. However, to think that Military persons can just storm communities and brutalize them in revenge under a democracy is a really, really dangerous trend oooo.

"When we refuse to prosecute them for Ejura and for Wa. We are encouraging many more Ashiaman."

Residents of Ashaiman, a suburb in Ghana’s capital, Accra, locked themselves up in their rooms following the invasion of military personnel in the town.

This was after some unknown persons of the town stabbed a military man to death in the community over the weekend.

In an attempt to avenge their colleague’s assassination, some uniformed military men stormed the area in the early hours of Tuesday, March 7 and subjected many to torture.

Videos shared on social media captured moments of deep panic and fear as people seen on the streets receiving lashes on their backs.