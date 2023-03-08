This must never happen again – Kwakye Ofosu on military brutality at Ashaiman

A former Deputy Minister of Information in the erstwhile John Mahama-led NDC government, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has waded into the recent brutality on some Ashaiman residents by the military.

He described the situation as despicable.

He petitioned the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to see to it that such brutalities do not happen again.

“How can any sane human support this kind of abuse as a response to the killing of a soldier when there are established laws for dealing with murder?” he quizzed.

According to Kwakye Ofosu, “the level of deployment that went into the Military madness at Ashaiman this morning suggests complicity on the part of the High Command. The Commander-In-Chief must take stern action to prevent a recurrence. This must never happen again.”

He added that “those justifying the brutalization of Ashaiman residents by soldiers on the premise that their colleague was killed are worse than the soldiers perpetrating those atrocities.What kind of ignorance, philistinism and callousness makes you support such abuse?”

This comes after residents of Ashaiman, a suburb in Ghana’s capital, Accra, locked themselves up in their rooms following the invasion of military personnel in the town.

This was after some unknown persons of the town stabbed a military man to death in the community over the weekend.

In an attempt to avenge their colleague’s assassination, some uniformed military men stormed the area in the early hours of Tuesday, March 7 and subjected many to torture.

Videos shared on social media captured moments of deep panic and fear as people seen on the streets receiving lashes on their backs.