Ashaiman mission: 184 suspects picked up for further investigation — GAF

Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has taken into custody some 184 suspects in connection to the killing of a soldier in Ashaiman, a suburb of Accra.

The military has indicated that the 184 suspects aged between 21 and 47 have been picked up and will soon be handed over to the police for further investigation.

A statement issued by Brigadier General E. Aggrey-Quashie, Director General of Public Relations at GAF, explained that the mission in the community was not for vengeance but to fish out the perpetrators who caused the death of their colleague, Trooper Imoro Sherrif who was in the community on a permission to visit his parents.

“GAF wishes to state categorically that the military operation, which was sanctioned by the Military High Command, was NOT to avenge the killing of the soldier but rather to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

“Following the operations at Ashaiman-Taifa and Tulaku, the military personnel picked up about 184 suspects aged between 21 and 47 years old and have since handed them over to the Military Police and subsequently to be sent to the Ghana Police Service for screening and for further action,” a portion of the statement reads.

The operations also discovered some substances suspected to be Indian hemp, amnesia and other narcotics from the suspects they rounded up.

“During the course of the swoop, the personnel seized 29 slabs and 57 mini slabs of suspected Indian hemp and amnesia among other forms of the narcotics,” it stated.

The military acknowledges the inconveniences their operations may have caused some innocent citizens of the community, explaining that they were only victims of circumstance which wasn’t the military’s intention.

“The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) also wishes to place on record that the swoop was not targeted at innocent civilians but was an intelligence-led operation conducted on suspected hideouts of criminals and crime-prone areas in the general area.

“GAF however acknowledges that regrettably some innocent persons might have been caught up in the operation and consequently suffered some distress due to the location they found themselves at the time,” the statement added.

Residents of the community locked themselves up in their rooms following the invasion of military personnel in the town.

Videos shared on social media captured moments of deep panic and fear as people seen on the streets receiving lashes on their backs.