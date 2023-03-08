We were in Ashaiman to fish out the killers of our colleague not to avenge – Military

08.03.2023 LISTEN

Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has explained their mission in Ashaiman in the wee hours of Tuesday March 7.

The operation, according to the military was not for vengeance but to fish out the killers of their colleague, Trooper Imoro Sherrif who was in the community on a permission to visit his parents.

A statement issued by Brigadier General E. Aggrey-Quashie, Director General Public Relations at GAF, revealed that about 184 suspects aged between 21 and 47 have been picked up and will soon be handed over to the police for further investigations.

“GAF wishes to state categorically that the military operation, which was sanctioned by the Military High Command, was NOT to avenge the killing of the soldier but rather to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

“Following the operations at Ashaiman-Taifa and Tulaku, the military personnel picked up about 184 suspects aged between 21 and 47 years old and have since handed them over to the Military Police and subsequently to be sent to the Ghana Police Service for screening and for further action,” a portion of the statement reads.

The operations also retrieved some Indian hemp, amnesia and other drugs from the suspects they rounded up, the military said.

“During the course of the swoop, the personnel seized 29 slabs and 57 mini slabs of suspected Indian hemp and amnesia among other forms of the narcotics,” it stated.

The military again acknowledged the impact their operations may have caused some innocent citizens of the community, explaining that they were only victims of circumstance which wasn’t the military’s intention.

“The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) also wishes to place on record that the swoop was not targeted at innocent civilians but was an intelligence-led operation conducted on suspected hideouts of criminals and crime-prone areas in the general area.

“GAF however acknowledges that regrettably some innocent persons might have been caught up in the operation and consequently suffered some distress due to the location they found themselves at the time,” the statement added.

Residents of the community locked themselves up in their rooms following the invasion of military personnel in the town.

Videos shared on social media captured moments of deep panic and fear as people seen on the streets lashed on their backs.