Yellow Events to launch Ghana Tech Students Awards

The 2023 edition of the Ghana Technical Students Awards would be launched on Friday, March 10, 2023 by Yellow Events, a communication and events organising entity.

The Ghana Technical Sector Awards is an industry award scheme which aims at recognizing and honoring excellence in technical education, industry and technical related fields.

The objectives of the awards, according to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Yellow Events, Mr Emmanuel Kodua is to celebrate achievements, innovation and technological brilliance of the technology sector in Ghana.

He added that the awards is to also reward youths, institutions and industry players who have made significant contributions in the areas of technical education and industry, with a demonstrated track record across a wide variety of domains including innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability, among others.

Mr Kodua said nominations for awards would also be open on the same day of the launching to the public.

He however urged players in the technical industry and students to avail themselves to be recognized and awarded for the pivotal role they play in Ghana’s economic growth.