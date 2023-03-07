UE/R: Garu District GES Director collapses at 66th Independence parade

During the 66th Independence Day Anniversary parade held in the Garu District of the Upper East Region, Monday, 6th March 2023, the Ghana Education (GES) Director of Education Philip Fredrick Alale is reported to have collapsed.

Mr Alale, was standing on the dais, together with other dignitaries at the Garu Junior High School (JHS) park when the incident occurred.

While the cadet were displaying their drills, the GES District Director collapsed.

He was, however, rushed to the hospital.

A close source revealed that prior to the parade, the District Director had malaria.

Mr Alale has since been discharged.