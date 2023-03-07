We are working with UNICEF to fast-track the processes to secure in-demand childhood vaccines – Health Minister

The Minister in charge of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu has provided an update on what his Ministry is doing to address the childhood vaccine shortages in the country.

In the midst of the outbreak of measles in the Northern region, there is a nationwide shortage of some routine childhood vaccines in the country.

The vaccines in short supply are BCG, Measles-Rubella (MR), and Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV).

At a press briefing in Accra on Tuesday, March 7, Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang-Manu has given the assurance that it is doing everything possible to address the vaccine shortage.

According to him, the Health Ministry is working with UNICEF to fast-track the processes to secure the vaccines in shortage.

“Working with UNICEF, we are fast-tracking the processes and it is expected that the vaccines would be supplied in the next few weeks All things being equal,” Kwaku Agyemang-Manu told the press.

During the briefing, the Health Minister said despite the challenge, Ghana’s immunisation performance coverage remains among the best in the world.

He stressed that the Ministry of Health will ensure that it stays on track with the country’s immunisation record and quickly overcome these bottlenecks.

Meanwhile, the Minister has also rubbished reports that the outbreak of measles has resulted in deaths.

“It is important to correct the erroneous impression that there have been deaths from Measles in Ghana recently. For the avoidance of doubt, there have been no deaths from the recently recorded spike in Measles cases. Indeed there have no deaths since 2003 though we have recorded cases annually,” Kwaku Agyemang-Manu told the press.