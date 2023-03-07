There have been no deaths from recently recorded spike in measles cases – Health Minister clarifies

The Minister in charge of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu has rubbished reports suggesting that the recent outbreak of measles in the country has led to some deaths.

The Minister on Tuesday, March 7, briefed the press on the shortage of some childhood vaccines in the country and matters arising, as well as the outbreak of measles in the Northern Region.

During his briefing, the Minister stressed that contrary to false reports, nobody has died of measles in the country since 2003.

“It is important to correct the erroneous impression that there have been deaths from Measles in Ghana recently. For the avoidance of doubt, there have been no deaths from the recently recorded spike in Measles cases. Indeed there have no deaths since 2003 though we have recorded cases annually,” Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang-Manu told the press.

At the press briefing, he added that his outfit has been seriously concerned about the shortage of some childhood vaccines and their effect on the Vaccination Programme in the country.

He indicated that this is a major source of worry for the Ministry, partners, caregivers, and the population.

Meanwhile, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu has assured that the Ministry is making the necessary efforts to ensure it secures adequate stocks of vaccines despite the global challenge.