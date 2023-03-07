Offinso North marks Ghana’s 66th Anniversary at Akumadan

The Offinso North District of the Ashanti region has marked the 66th Independence Day celebration as school children, students, cadet, and Nanamon thronged Akumadan Methodist School Park to mark the day.

The colourful day saw more than 840 school children, students drawn from 31 schools in the district to take part in a march past.

Delivering the keynote on behalf of the President Nana Akufo Addo, the Offinso North District Coordinating Director, Madam Victoria Adomako highlighted the developmental projects undertaken by the Government, the Member of Parliament and the Assembly and called on the citizens of the area to continue to unit to ensure that they are completed to benefit them.

Touching on the theme for the celebration, "Our Unity, Our Strength, Our Purpose," Madam Adomako underscored the need for unity in building a successful society. She mentioned that lack of unity among different people can stifle growth and undermine the process hence called on the people to avoid division irrespective of their ethnic or religious background.

On education, Madam Adomako called on parents not to relent in their efforts but play an active role in their children's education stressing that it is imperative for them to support government to ensure that the free senior high school becomes successful.

In his remarks, the Member of Parliament for the area, Hon. Collins Augustine Ntim commended all workers in the district and chiefs for supporting his agenda so far. According to him, education is one of his topmost priorities and will do all he can to ensure that the infrastructural development in the area is met to enable all school-going age go to school.

He announced that in the next six (6) years universities will be established in Offinso North District. According to the MP, the universities will be in the areas of Local Governance, Agriculture and Emergency.

The Offinso North District Director of Education, Mr. Martin Addo-Fortwour commended the assembly and the MP for the area for supporting education infrastructural development. He therefore, appealed to the assembly and the MP to constitute a reward scheme to motivate teachers who accept posting to rural areas.