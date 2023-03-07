Mawuli SHS partners Mafi-Kumase SHTS to sing Ewe national anthem at the 66th Independence Day celebration

Ghanaians will never easily forget the excitement, pomp and pageantry that dominate the 66th anniversary celebration of their country's Independence Day, which took place yesterday in Adaklu in the Volta Region.

Beyond the parades of students, artisans, and officers in uniform, it would be impossible to talk about the excerpts of the glamour, music, and indigenous cultural displays without mentioning the artistic contributions of some of the participating schools.

Mawuli SHS and Mafi-Kumase SHTS—the Volta region's new reigning champion school of choral music and the current defending champion of the national inter-school choral music competition, electrified the crowd with their Ewe rendition of the national anthem.

Interestingly, "Ma'u Yra Denyigba Ghana," which was the Ewe translation of Philip Comi Gbeho's (1904-1976) Ghana National Anthem by the Bureau of Ghanaian Languages, as well as "Milɔ Ghana," a patriotic song composed by Prof. C.W.K. Mereku, were the two pieces of music chosen that got many, particularly Ewe folks, in a frenzy.

Both renditions were directed by Mr. Ansah Selorm Eric and Mr. Agbesi William, the music directors of Mafi-Kumase SHTS and Mawuli SHS, respectively. Mr. Daniel Sappong, the Volta Regional Cultural Coordinator, served as the performance supervisor.

"This is the first time our anthem’s local language version was performed in Ewe during a national program.

"We can only thank God and the national and local organizing committees for the confidence reposed in both school choirs," Mr. Ansah Selorm Eric noted.

Overall, the collaboration attracted commendations from staff and officers from the GES. It is expected that this partnership between the schools will cut across other areas of students’ education and training in the future.