Grieving mother of murdered soldier urges military to continue brutality to fish out killers

Efya Kyeraa, the mother of Sheriff Imoro, the young soldier murdered by unknown men in Ashaiman says she has lost her everything.

Speaking to Asempa FM on the ‘Ekosii sen’ programme on Tuesday, March 7, she said she supports the military brutalities in Ashaiman.

She said even if the military will have to embark on an operation for a whole month to get the killers of her son, they should do so.

“I support the military. Even if they have to brutalise people for a month to get the killers they should do it.

“They have really worried me. My son was not troublesome. He was always with me and they have taken him away from me,” the grieving mother said.

Early today, a video of Efya Kyeraa crying uncontrollably went viral on social media alongside videos of the operation of the military in Ashaiman.

Military personnel in the early hours of Tuesday stormed Ashaiman to fish out the killers of the murdered young soldier.

He is reported to have been stabbed to death last Friday.

Several people in Ashaiman have been brutalised by military officers today with many left with marks all over their bodies after they were lashed.