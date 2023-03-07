Jomoro MCE honours 'voluntary road contractor' on Independence Day

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Jomoro Municipality in the Western Region, Madam Louisa Iris Arde has honoured one Mr. Kaku Kabenlah who turned himself into a one-man road contractor in the area.

This patriotic son of Jomoro Municipality has engaged in voluntary pothole patching on the roads in the area for over two decades without recognition by successive governments.

But, on the 6th day of March 2023 at Half Assini Senior High School park to mark the 66th anniversary of Ghana's Independence Day, Madam Louisa Arde who was appointed as the Jomoro MCE in 2021, took the opportunity to reward the one-man road contractor, Mr. Kaku Kabenlah by placing him on the assembly's payroll permanently.

He is entitled to a monthly payment and SSNIT contribution until he retires.

The MCE commended him for dedicating his life to the development of Jomoro Municipality.

She called on all and sundry to emulate the kind gesture exhibited by the hard-working son in the area.

"God bless you for dedication, in fact, you have done well and you deserve more commendations, when I wasn't the MCE, I prayed for you to be promoted so now that I'm the MCE of the area, I have to honour you so from today going, we have put your name on the payroll of the Assembly till you retire. I use your case to call on others to emulate you," she said.

She, therefore, seized the opportunity to appeal to the good people of Jomoro to remain in unity and support the developmental agenda of the Municipality.

She also called on the people to rally behind the government to construct the Petroleum Hub in the area to create job opportunities for Ghanaians.

Mr. Kaku Kabenlah thanked the MCE and the entire staff of the Jomoro Municipal Assembly for the honour offered him.

He said the honour would encourage him to do more for the Municipality to develop.

Moreover, the reward of Mr. Kaku Kabenlah from Takinta farming community became a surprise to the gathering.

The occasion was graced by Awulae Annor Adjaye III and Awulae Obaahema Nda Bozoma II, President of Western Nzema Traditional Council and the Queen Mother of Western Nzema Traditional Council respectively.

Also present at the occasion were Chiefs and Queen Mothers, Security officers, Clergy, teachers, students, pupils and other important dignitaries.

Several awards were given to deserving Basic and Secondary Schools in the area.