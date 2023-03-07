Gender Ministry trains staff on security, criminal threats

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) has held a one-day security awareness training to help the management and staff of the ministry to stay safe from criminal threats.

It was also to ensure effective and efficient security at the workplace.

The Director for Human Resource Management, Mr Ebenezer Charway, entreated the staff to ensure effective and efficient security no matter the environment and circumstances, stating that safety was a shared responsibility.

On his part, a Security Analyst, Mr George Dosoo Doyen, from the Doyen Institute of Intelligence and Investigation, charged the staff to take proactive steps to safeguard their personal and professional information.

He took staff through home and office safety, car safety, counter-terrorism, current technological threats and human trafficking, among others.