Brutalisation of Ashaiman residents simply unacceptable; gov’t must take definitive action – Kwakye Ofosu

A former Deputy Information Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has condemned the brutalities meted out to some residents of Ashaiman by military personnel.

In the early hours of Tuesday, March 7, military personnel stormed Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region to reportedly pick up persons responsible for the murder of a colleague soldier.

Videos popped up on social media saw people being lashed by military officers while others were chased out of their homes and given unforgettable beatings.

Reacting to reports of the military brutalities, Felix Kwakye Ofosu says it is unacceptable.

According to him, government must take definite action to bring the situation under control.

“The government of Ghana must take a clear and definitive action over the brutal violation of the human rights of Ashaiman residents by personnel of the Ghana Army. This level of crudeness is not tolerable,” the former Deputy Minister of Information said in a post on Twitter.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu noted in another post, “Those justifying the brutalization of Ashaiman residents by soldiers on the premise that their colleague was killed are worse than the soldiers perpetrating those atrocities. What kind of ignorance, philistinism, and callousness makes you support such abuse?”

Meanwhile, some 72 people have since been picked up by the military from Ashaiman for questioning on the murder of the officer.