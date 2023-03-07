The Coalition of Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) has distanced itself from a group of persons purporting to be trainees of NABCo who marched to represent the group at the 66th Independence anniversary parade held in Ho in the Volta Region.

The Coalition also wants government to apologise to trainees for making party members march at the just-ended Independence anniversary as NABCo trainees.

According to the coalition, it finds the celebration of the 66th Independence anniversary of the country “needless” in the face of severe hardship amidst a struggling economy though others may hold an opposing view to theirs.

A statement issued by the coalition said: “Our critical investigation after the programme indicates that, the young men and women who were in traditional cloth were NPP party faithful who were compelled to represent NABCO Trainees.”

It stressed that: “No eligible and rational NABCO trainee in this devastated working condition will have the appetite to be paraded to march under this scorchy sun to celebrate Ghana’s Independence. NABCO trainees after 4 solid years on the scheme are still dependent on families and credit facilities, hence no way we will have the penchant to celebrate Ghana’s liberation.”

It urged the general public, stakeholders and the media who sympathise with the trainees “to disregard the propaganda driven agenda to paint a very juicy picture about the programme.

“How can personnel who have been in arrears for over (9) months be delighted to march under the sun, to achieve what aim?”

The statement stressed that: “If we ever wanted to participate in the march, it would have been a march against deception and a demand for our salary arrears and sustainable livelihood.”

“We are by this release distancing ourselves from the said images as we are reliably informed that none of our members were present in a traditional cloth at the 66th Independence parade,” the statement added.

Source: classfmonline.com