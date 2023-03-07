Military brutalities at Ashaiman: This level of crudeness untolerable - Felix Kwakye Ofosu

A former Deputy Minister of Information Felix Kwakye Ofosu has asked Akufo-Addo's government to take definitive action against what he describes as the brutal violation of the human rights of Ashaiman residents by personnel of the Ghana Army.

On Tuesday, March 7, the Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Ernest Norgbey reported that Military officers stormed the homes of some civilians in Ashaiman on Monday, March 6 and brutalized them after a soldier was killed in the area.

Mr Norgbey said on the Sunrise show on 3FM with Johnnie Hughes that “They can be peeved because one of their own is gone but brutalizing people is not the solution to this problem.”

He added “I know the men (military men) are coming from Michel's camp. I have called the head there but his line is unreachable.”

Commenting on this, Mr Kwakye Ofosu said “Those justifying the brutalization of Ashaiman residents by soldiers on the premise that their colleague was killed are worse than the soldiers perpetrating those atrocities. What kind of ignorance, philistinism and callousness makes you support such abuse?

“The government of Ghana must take a clear and definitive action over the brutal violation of the human rights of Ashaiman residents by personnel of the Ghana Army. This level of crudeness is not tolerable.

“What kind of society permits soldiers to march into Ashaiman to seek indiscriminate retribution against civilians over an attack on their colleague? The Military must get out of Ashaiman now and leave the police to handle the matter.”

-3news.com