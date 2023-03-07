Brutalizing civilians over crude murder of a soldier at Ashaiman wrong — Richard Ahiagbah

The Director of Communications for the ruling New Patriotic Pary (NPP) Richard Ahiagbah has condemned the Military for the brutalities meted out to some civilians at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region after a soldier was allegedly killed in the area.

Although Mr Ahiagbah described the alleged killing of the soldier as crude, he said it did not allow the Military to take the laws into their own hands.

“We must condemn the conduct of some military personnel circulating on social media, where they are brutalizing residents of Ashaiman for the crude murder of a soldier.

“Two wrongs don’t make a right. We are a country of laws; let’s allow the laws to work,” he tweeted on Tuesday, March 7.

A Security Analyst, Dr Adam Bonaa also said the Military should have allowed the Police to investigate the circumstances under which one of them was allegedly killed rather than taking the law into their own hands.

Dr Bonaa indicated that the act of brutalizing civilians by the military was wrong.

On Tuesday, March 7, the Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Ernest Norgbey reported that Military officers stormed the homes of some civilians in Ashaiman on Monday, March 6 and brutalized them after a soldier was killed in the area.

Mr Norgbey said on the Sunrise show on 3FM with Johnnie Hughes that “They can be peeved because one of their own is gone but brutalizing people is not the solution to this problem.”

He added “I know the men (military men) are coming from Michel's camp. I have called the head there but his line is unreachable.”

Dr Bonaa also told show host Johnnie Hughes that “The soldiers should have left this (killing their military man) in the hands of the police for investigations. The manner in which the soldiers undertook the operation was not right.”

