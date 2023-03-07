Issah Lasina wins 2023 Obuasi Captain's Prize Tournament

The 2023 Obuasi Captain’s Golf Tournament held on Saturday, 4th March, 2023 at the Obuasi Golf Club ended with IssahLasina of the Obuasi Golf club crowned winner of the Men’s title and Juliet Ayisu of Obuasi picking the Ladies’ award with 36 points (33).

The highly competitive tournament in Obuasi saw over 50 participants drawn from various golf clubs across the country. Representatives from clubs such as Achimota, Tafo, Damang, Nsuta, Obuasi, center of world, royal golf club Kumasi and other clubs.

Other award winners on the day included Yaya Musah and Stephen Dapaah who came 1st and 2nd in the Seniors category respectively. Rose Selby came 2nd in the Ladies' category whiles Seidu Shaibu emerged 2nd in the men's category.

Commenting on the competition, Sarwan Kumar, Captain of the Obuasi Golf Club said he was impressed with the competitiveness of the event. He lauded the participants for displaying utmost professionalism on the day.

He was particularly excited with the turnout saying that the annual Captain’s prize competition has come to stay. He however seized the opportunity to thank the sponsors for supporting the event. He said, the program could not have been successful without the support from sponsors, "we continue to thank them and call on them to continue to support golf in Obuasi."

Golf Academy in Obuasi

Mr. Kumar revealed that the Obuasi Golf Club has so far recruited over 40 kids between the ages of 6 and 14 years to be trained on the rudiments of golf. He was optimistic that grooming the kids and developing their talent will drive the interest of the people of Obuasi towards the sport.

Kwaku Okyere, President of the Ghana Golf Association was also impressed with the turnout on the day and praised the organisers for putting together resources to organise the Captain's prize tournament.

He commended the Obuasi Gold club for establishing an academy which has about 40 kids enrolled to learn the sport. He said the vision of the Obuasi Golf Club is in sync with the mandate of the Ghana Golf club which is to whip up the interest of the youth by "catching them young" as well as bringing more women on board to play golf.

He rubbished the assertion that golf is a lesser-known sport in Ghana. He said, " for us who play the game, we don't see golf as a lesser known sport which plays second fiddle to other popular sports. Golf is life and has no retirement age, you can play it at any age."

Mr. Okyere alluded that the Association is currently looking for sponsorship to support the sports nationally.