Ghanaian Peacekeepers Celebrate National Day While Deployed In Western Sahara

The United Nations peacekeeping mission in Western Sahara (MINURSO) celebrated Ghana’s National Day by raising its flag at the Mission headquarters in Laayoune next to the UN flag.

Ten Ghanaian peacekeepers serving in Western Sahara proudly took part in the flag raising ceremony.

Ghanaian men and women have served as United Nations peacekeepers for generations, participating in operations that stretched from the Sinai to the African continent. Ghana is now among the top 10 contributors to UN peacekeeping, with nearly 3,000 personnel serving on eight peacekeeping missions worldwide including more than 20 with MINURSO.