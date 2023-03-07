Ghana @ 66: Obuasi East DCE appeals to residents to unite for development

Honorable Faustina Amissah, the Chief Executive for the Obuasi East District has called on residents to unite towards advocating for the development of the district.

Speaking to the media after a parade to mark Ghana's 66th Independence Day Anniversary celebrations in Boete, the DCE said unity of purpose is the panacea to development hence called on residents to eschew all forms of behaviours that will jeopardise the unity and security in the district.

She seized the opportunity to admonish residents to honour their tax obligations to the Assembly. She said, "the Assembly recognises the infrastructural deficits in the District in roads hence we are appealing to the general public to pay their taxes promptly to facilitate development."

Hon. Amissah was particularly excited about the infrastructural development in the district but was quick to add that the Assembly has taken steps to fix the infrastructural gaps bedevilling the district.

She called on Ghanaians to support the Government as it takes bold steps to bring the economy back on the right track.

The Member of Parliament for the Obuasi East constituency Dr. Boakye Yiadom who was the Guest of Honor talked about the relevance of the independent day celebrations. He said contrary to the assertion by a cross-section of Ghanaians who insist that the anniversary celebrations amount to a waste of resources, Hon Boakye Yiadom said the independence day celebrations present an opportunity for the country to reflect on how to chart a new course towards development.

He again caĺled on residents to be time conscious. He said one of the most important factors underlying development is to respect time.

At the end of the vigorous march past competition, Ayaase JHS has crowned winners in the JHS category with Mampamhwe and Jimiso JHS coming 2nd and 3rd respectively.

In the Primary category, Len Clay DA has crowned winners with 90.7%. Action Chapel Primary came 2nd with 89.34% whiles Boete MA came 3rd.

Artic Senior High school was declared winner in the Senior High school category whiles Jimiso KG was also adjudged winner in the Kindergarten category.

In all, there were over 700 students representing 25 schools that participated in the march past competition.