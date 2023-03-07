2023 Excursion: Tamale Technical University DASA visits Kintampo Dagomba Chief, other places

The Tamale Technical University branch of the Dagbon Students Association has paid a courtesy call on the Dagomba chief of Kintampo, His eminent Naa Baaki Musah.

The visit was part of the Association 2023 excursion to the Bono-East Region, other locations the leadership and members of the Association visited included the Centre of Ghana and the Kintampo Waterfalls.

Addressing the entourage, Naa Baaki expressed delight in having his brothers, sisters and children from Dagbon at his palace, stating that their visit is in accordance with tradition.

He shared words of wisdom and urged members of the Association to continue championing good courses that would positively put Dagbon on the map.

He called for tolerance, peace and harmony among youth groups in Dagbon, Nanung and the Mamprugu Traditional area, which he believed will attract development.

He tasked the members of the Association to take their studies very serious since the future belongs to them.

Naa Baaki indicated that education is the only tool the youth of the north can use to effect transformational change.

The Chief of the Association, Chief Nurudeen thanked Naa Baaki for a warm reception. “We're much thankful for accepting us in your palace today despite your busy schedules. Though we're far from home your warm reception has made us feel at home.”

He lauded the chief for his philanthropic works in Kintampo, stating that Naa Baaki leadership style has changed the wrong perception people have about Dagombas and other northern tribes.

He further appealed to northerners who are in position and wealthy to support the Association, revealing that the members are suffering on campus.

Meanwhile, later in the day the team visited the Kintampo Waterfalls.