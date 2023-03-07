KNUST holds 7th White Coat Ceremony for Doctor of Pharmacy students

The Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has held the seventh white coat ceremony for its Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) students.

The ceremony which took place on Friday, 24th February 2023 at the Great Hall of KNUST was under the theme “The Diverse Roles of the PharmD Pharmacist in an Evolving Profession.”

Symbolism of the White Coat

The white coat ceremony is a tradition in schools of pharmacy globally that signifies a transition from pre-clinical knowledge acquisition to clinical knowledge acquisition among others. It symbolizes a rite of passage of students into their clinical years of training which last for two (2) years. During this period, much of their knowledge acquisition and competency development will be based on apprenticeship rather than didactic teaching.

Welcome address

In a welcome address delivered by the Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences during the event, Professor Samuel Asare Nkansah paid a glowing tribute to hospitals, community pharmacies, pharmaceutical industries, pharmaceutical marketing companies, regulatory bodies among others for constantly supporting the training of the students. These bodies according to the Dean, form an integral part in the training the future ‘Seven Star Pharmacist’, who by definition is a caregiver, decisionmaker, communicator, leader, manager, life-long learner and teacher.

Professor Nkansah concluded his address by urging the students to be professional in all their endeavors and to let science and data guide their practice, not opinions, perceptions or assumptions.

The diverse roles of the PharmD Pharmacist in an evolving Profession

Former President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH), Pharm. Thomas Boateng Appiagyei spoke on the theme for the ceremony as the guest speaker.

He highlighted various traditional opportunities which exist in their field of practice which students can venture into. They include pharmacovigilance, supply chain management, research, vaccine and immunology, toxicology, quality assurance and quality control, medical delegates, pharma businesses, consortiums, health economics, health informatics and statistics, medical writing, and journalism.

Pharm. Appiagyei also stressed the need for PharmD Students to inculcate values such as hard work, honesty, and humble apprenticeship to be able to take full advantage of the myriad of opportunities which awaits them.

Gowning and Administration of pledge



A total of 300 students were gowned with branded white coast by planning committee members, preceptors, lecturers, invited guests and parents symbolizing transition into clinical rotation year. The administration of pledge was held afterwards.

Closing remarks

The Pro Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ellis Owusu-Dabo who represented the Vice-Chancellor of KNUST in giving his closing remarks charged the students to showcase the values they have learnt while in school. He admonished them to show leadership, excellence, diversity and be good stewards of the resources made available to them.

The white coat ceremony saw participation from dignitaries such as the President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana, Representatives of the Pharmacy Council of Ghana, Food and Drug Authority and Ghana Standard Authority, the CEO of KATH; Prof. Otchere Addai-Mensah, the Chief Pharmacist, Ashanti Regional Health Directorate; Pharm. Rita Owusu Donkor and the director of Pharmacy of KNUST hospital, Pharm. Dr. Emmanuel Sarkodie.