OTI RCC signs performance contract with MDCEs, MDCDs

The Oti Regional Minister, Mr Joshua Gmayenam Makubu, has commended the Municipal and District Assemblies (MDAs) for working hard to improve the performance of the region in 2020 and 2021 from the 15th position in both years to 5th in the regional rankings in 2022.

He said this when the Oti Regional Coordinating Council signed a performance contract with the Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) and Municipal and District Coordinating Directors (MDCDs) on Thursday at the ORCC Conference Hall.

He called on the MDCEs and MDCDs to put in more effort to ensure that the performance contracts’ indicators were all met.

The Oti Regional Coordinating Director, Mr Henry Amesimeku, described the performance contracts as the daily interactions between the heads of departments and units, as well as the central administration.